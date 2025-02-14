Mining Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 11th

Phillips 66, Berkshire Hathaway, and ServiceNow are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are investments in companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, and production of minerals and metals such as gold, silver, copper, and diamonds. These stocks can be volatile and are typically influenced by commodity prices, demand for the minerals being mined, and operational efficiency of the mining company. Investors often include mining stocks in their portfolio for diversification and potential capital growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

PSX stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,765,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,171. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $471.22. 963,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,558. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $491.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $15.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,006.24. 406,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,270. The company has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,079.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $968.21.

