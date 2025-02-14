MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after buying an additional 544,169 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,545,000 after acquiring an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $104.55 and a one year high of $123.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

