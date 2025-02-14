MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.60.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

