MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

