MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,614 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 461,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

