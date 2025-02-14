MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Attessa Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,311,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after acquiring an additional 904,630 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 562,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 361,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 149,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 100,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHD stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

