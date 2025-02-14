MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,069 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after buying an additional 2,998,174 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,153 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,215 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,592 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $22.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.