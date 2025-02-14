Michael A. Metzger Sells 13,288 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 466,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

