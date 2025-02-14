Michael A. Metzger Sells 13,288 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 466,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
