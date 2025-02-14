MGB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $412.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

