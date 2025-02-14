MFG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.1% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 8,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

COST opened at $1,076.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $966.02 and its 200 day moving average is $919.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

