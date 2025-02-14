Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Short Interest Update

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a growth of 241.8% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,844,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Metawells Oil & Gas Trading Down 7.3 %

Metawells Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Metawells Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Metawells Oil & Gas

Metawells Oil & Gas Inc intends to operate as an oil producer that focuses on the multi-zone development and enhanced oil recovery. The company was formerly known as One Step Vending Corp. and changed its name to Metawells Oil & Gas Inc in January 2024. Metawells Oil & Gas Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Harrison, New York.

