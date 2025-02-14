Metaverse Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Alset are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, creation, or facilitation of virtual worlds or immersive digital environments where users can interact, socialize, and engage in various activities. These stocks may be connected to the growing trend of virtual reality, augmented reality, gaming, social networking, e-commerce, or other technologies that are shaping the metaverse landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.01. 98,335,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,879,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.86. 822,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,962. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $217.48. 186,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,744. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $243.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.78 and a 200 day moving average of $209.69.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 65,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

Alset (AEI)

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Shares of AEI stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 488,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,369. Alset has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

