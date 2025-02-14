Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule IM-5101-2(b)

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MSSAU) recently announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule IM-5101-2(b. The company, a Cayman Islands business entity, had previously sought a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to present its plan and request an extension to comply with Nasdaq Listing Rule IM-5101-2(b, which pertains to the business combination period requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market.

The hearing with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel took place on September 19, 2024. Following the hearing, the Panel granted Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation’s request for continued listing on Nasdaq, subject to the condition that by November 30, 2024, the company must obtain shareholder approval to amend its memorandum and articles of association to extend the deadline for completing a business combination.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 12, 2024, Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation’s shareholders approved the amendment and restatement of the company’s memorandum and articles of association. The amended documents, filed with the Cayman Islands General Registry on November 13, 2024, extended the business combination deadline up to eight times, with each extension providing an additional one-month period, covering the period from August 5, 2024, to April 5, 2025.

On February 12, 2025, the company received a letter from the Office of the General Counsel of Nasdaq dated February 11, 2025, confirming that Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation had demonstrated compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule IM-5101-2(b. Consequently, the company has met all of Nasdaq’s initial listing requirements, ensuring that its securities will remain listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

The report was duly signed by Wenxi He, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation, on February 14, 2025. This development marks a positive step for the company in maintaining its listing compliance with Nasdaq regulations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Metal Sky Star Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

