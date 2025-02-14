Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mercari Stock Performance

Shares of MCARY remained flat at $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

