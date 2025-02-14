Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,672 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,672 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTC opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $48.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.