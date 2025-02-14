Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for 2.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 185,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 93,322 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 45,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

