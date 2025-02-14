Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $25.17 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 4.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $229.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.98 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.