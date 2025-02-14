McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 3.2% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.23% of McDonald’s worth $472,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %
MCD stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
