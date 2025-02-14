McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.43 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

