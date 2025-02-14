Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Earnings Results

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:MLM opened at $531.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $482.72 and a one year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
