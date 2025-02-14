Martin Emery Joseph Turenne Buys 49,500 Shares of FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Emery Joseph Turenne bought 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,375.00.

Martin Emery Joseph Turenne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Martin Emery Joseph Turenne purchased 7,500 shares of FPX Nickel stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,800.00.

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

FPX Nickel Corp has a 52-week low of C$56.48 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

