MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

HZO opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $124,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,668.06. The trade was a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,642.80. This represents a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in MarineMax by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 173,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 90,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

