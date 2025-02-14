Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

NYSE MTW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. 176,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $381.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

