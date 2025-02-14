Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 25,315 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,315 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 3,736,231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

