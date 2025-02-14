Lumia Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Lumia has a market cap of $72.28 million and approximately $17.18 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumia token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lumia has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,598.05 or 0.99698734 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99162449 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lumia Token Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,844,102 tokens. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 115,844,102.73127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.61934986 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $14,855,842.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars.

