LPA Group (LON:LPA) Shares Down 8% – Here’s Why

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65). Approximately 32,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.71).

LPA Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.98.

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. LPA Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LPA Group

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

