Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175,296 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $96,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.64.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $252.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.15 and its 200-day moving average is $258.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

