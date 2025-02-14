LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CRO Sells $1,416,888.20 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,403.20 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

