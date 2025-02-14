Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,598 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 4.4% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $447.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

