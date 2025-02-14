Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46, Zacks reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.71. 28,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.35 and its 200-day moving average is $334.08. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

In other news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $92,652.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,964.94. This trade represents a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 6,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,696,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,778,000. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,702. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.50.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

