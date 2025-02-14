Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP Sells $92,473.14 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $92,473.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,386.78. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, John Daunt sold 4,546 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $144,017.28.

Shares of LQDT opened at $35.71 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,477,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LQDT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

