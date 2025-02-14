Life Planning Partners Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3,737.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,525 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

