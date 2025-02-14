Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 128,821 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after buying an additional 746,840 shares during the period. Manuka Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,306,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 291,004 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

