Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.12. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $59.77.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

