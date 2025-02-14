Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.09 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.