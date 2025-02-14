Life Planning Partners Inc Makes New $11.66 Million Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 620.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $118.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

