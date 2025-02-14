Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $1.36 Million in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

