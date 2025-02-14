Life Planning Partners Inc Buys Shares of 114,264 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,001,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,839 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,959 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,723,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,368,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

