Life Planning Partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4,352.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.62% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $198,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after buying an additional 6,632,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,620,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,270 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

