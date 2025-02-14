Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Zacks reports. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. 282,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

