Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Enviri worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 111.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 259,606 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 344.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,405 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the third quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enviri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Enviri Trading Up 1.5 %

NVRI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. Enviri Co. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

About Enviri

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.