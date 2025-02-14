Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,058 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $748.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

