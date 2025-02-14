LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17), Zacks reports.

LeddarTech Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LeddarTech stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,772. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on LeddarTech from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

