Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $138.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $139.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

