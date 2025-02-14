Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,290,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,708,000 after acquiring an additional 174,330 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,920,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,466,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,664,000. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,509,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE opened at $111.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

