Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,770 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. True Vision MN LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

