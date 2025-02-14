LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Insider Carol Mary Kane Purchases 46,844 Shares

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Mary Kane bought 46,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £50,123.08 ($62,992.43).

LON LBG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 112 ($1.41). 188,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,500. LBG Media plc has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.83). The company has a market cap of £236.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LBG Media had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LBG Media in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

