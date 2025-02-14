Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

LSCC opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

