Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 726.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

