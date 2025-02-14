Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB) Short Interest Update

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lakeshore Biopharma Price Performance

LSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 2,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lakeshore Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeshore Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSB. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeshore Biopharma

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It focuses on developing PIKA technology platform. It operates through the People’s Republic of China and Other Countries or Regions.

